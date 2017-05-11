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All Photos/bath/walls : subway tile/showers : open

Bathroom Subway Tile Walls Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Sponges and gentle brushes serve as great assistants when looking to remove grime and stains around caulking.
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
Partial walls and white subway tile create a spacious feeling for the bathroom.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
Large white tiles are repeated in the bathroom, which sits at the rear of the flat. A translucent window illuminates the space with natural light.
The cabin's single bathroom is located adjacent to the master bedroom and is covered in ocher-colored tile. A fenced-in outdoor bathing area is accessible via a sliding glass door.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Subway tiles line the standing shower in the crisp, white bathroom.
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
White subway tile wraps around the simple modern bathroom.
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
A large skylight above the shower ushers in ample natural light into the bathroom.
Double-arched mirrors by Maple Tent further reference the hotel's roots as a church.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.
A free standing soaking tub is located in the master bath wet room.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
The bathroom is covered in tiles, and the master shower is open. At the rear is a closet.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
Both bathrooms feature subway tile, distressed white oak cabinetry and Edison Bulb light fixtures.
Occupying the perch visible through the open shower
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The master bathroom's double vanity includes a Calacatta Michelangelo marble countertop with chrome plumbing fixtures from Waterworks Easton.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
The custom towel rails in this bathroom are also meant to mimic branches.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
The Lais designed their house to be theirs forever. As such, they were able to make design moves that made sense for themselves but that wouldn't have high resale value, like the Japanese-style master bathroom in the middle of the second floor instead of off of the master bedroom. The traditional setup features bath stools from Muji for washing off.
The ensuite bathroom in the master has a dual vanity and a vintage claw-foot tub installed in the open shower.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
With this timeframe as a challenge, Bertolini did a full overhaul of the house’s old bathroom.
A glass-enclosed shower helps increased the sense of space in the tiny bathroom.
Detail of the Santa Monica Connect 4L guest bathroom.
The downstairs bathroom of Santa Monica Connect 4L with the semigloss wall tile from Daltile and the floor tile by Deko.
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