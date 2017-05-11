Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/floors : slate

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Rain shower
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Custom cabinetry in Douglas fir, designed by Dash Marshall and manufactured by Casagrande Woodworks.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
In a 2006 address, Kerry Hill said this of his firm's work, which could also apply to Amanemu: "We reference past building traditions through suggestion and association rather than replication, and through the reinterpretation of indigenous building forms as opposed to mimicry. We prefer to build upon what is there and to contemporize our understanding of what it can be. I think of it as being current, but filtered through a sieve of traditional values. In this way it is familiar to people, but not quite the same. It is new, but connected to the past—hopefully in spirit, at least."
bathroom: slate and wood