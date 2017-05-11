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All Photos/bath/walls : stone tile/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Stone Tile Walls Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.
Master Bathroom