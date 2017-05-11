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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/counters : quartzite

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.