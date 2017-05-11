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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/walls : metal

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Metal Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.