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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
In the bathroom, a wall-mounted vanity saves floor space, and charcoal penny tiles sync with the dark-hued trim found throughout the house.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The updated hallway bathroom has a lot more personality with a Rejuvenation sink, a Wayfair faucet, and playful floor tile from a local tile shop. For a pop of color, the ceiling was painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
In the new master bathroom, the roll-under vanity allows Derek to get close to the sink when he gets ready in the morning.
A look at the master bath with a rain shower.
The bathroom was updated with new flooring and plumbing fixtures.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
An art deco drinks trolley was repurposed as a bathroom vanity. All fixtures are low-flow.
The total cost of the project from demolition to the purchasing of brand new bedsheets was $567,996.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
014.CASA PEX
The toilet was fairly new, so they left it as it.
She had a vessel sink and a Delta faucet in champagne bronze incorporated into the vintage dresser.
An Envy II Wall-Faced Suite toilet by Parisi sits in the home’s sole bathroom and Caroma’s Starlett 1850 Island Bath was installed next to the window.
An outdoor shower accessed from the interior bath provides a private retreat under the sun and sky of the landscape.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Guest Bathroom
Master Bathroom
The walls of the bathroom are covered in large, white ceramic tiles, with the exception of one side clad in reclaimed wood with an IKEA cabinet.
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.