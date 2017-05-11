All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/walls : concrete

44 Bathroom Concrete Floors Concrete Walls Design Photos And Ideas

Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
The design team transformed the master bathroom into a luxurious en suite with a white-and-black marble rain shower and multicolored his-and-hers robes from Austin's Hotel San Jose. The team also punched a window through the back wall of the office to allow natural light to permeate the room. “The window is switch glass and can be turned on and off for privacy while in the shower, but still provides a view of downtown.”
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
A clean and simple bathroom add to the modern feel of the space.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
Here is the second added bathroom.
A look at the attached bathroom.
The two bathrooms are sited on either end of the rectangular plan. Each have been fitted with discrete skylights for additional illumination.
The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
Even the terrazzo and concrete black-accented bathroom is a stunning showcase for the collection. The shower has been left open since it will not be used.
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Master bathroom with backlit pop out wind boxes.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The dichroic glass displays two different colors by undergoing a color change in certain lighting conditions. The concrete tiles reference the Brutalist building.
Upon entering the master suite, the tub in the adjoining bath is just glimpsed.
The Clubhouse is the communal hub, housing the bathrooms, kitchen, and shared living space.
In the master bath, the architect managed to combine privacy and a view by adding a horizontal-line pattern to the glass wall.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
One of the bathrooms.
Milestones' cement plaster covers the walls of the minimalist bathroom. The Scola sink from Duravit is accompanied by a chrome Grohe Essence faucet and Hansgrohe's Croma Green Showerpipe.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
The en suite tub is by Kaldewei, the mixer is by Tonic, and the spout is by Sussex Taps.
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP
Interior-VILLA CP
Brick and board-formed concrete are the primary materials of the rugged, yet elegant, structure.

