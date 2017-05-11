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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/counters : wood

Bathroom Concrete Floors Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
Vertical tiles line the shower and the faucet backsplash.
The minimal material palette extends into interior living spaces—including the bathrooms.
The sink in the bathroom is created out of an old wooden table and a new sink basin, providing texture and patina in the otherwise pristinely white space.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
Continuous view from the bathroom
This prefabricated home in California sought to minimize waste in everything from the construction process to the appliances and fixtures inside. The sink in the powder room is made from recycled tires.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
Gray was used as an accent color to give the interiors a cleaner, lighter look.
A look at the attached bathroom.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
In the basement, the updated bathroom includes a new shower and toilet. The bathroom walls and ceilings are waxed concrete, while the counter is made from fir.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
The hopper motif is repeated in interior details such as door handles, wall tiles, and sinks.
Bathroom in 1920s style
An open, glass-encased shower gives the homeowners the sensation of bathing outdoors.
The glazed vertical panels have fine, black silicone lines that define the joints, and solid rosewood frames around the operable windows.
014.CASA PEX
Reverberation Radio pipes through each room, which also feature mini bars by Mr. Sid. Rain showers and local, organic bath amenities outfit the bathrooms.
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
Concrete floor is water resistant.
A custom solid surface basin on oak wooden shelves, with a Zuchetti facuet and light fixture from Vibia Linestra create a warm, contemporary bath vanity.
White oak cabinetry was custom built and fabricated by FWD. Polished concrete floors and white tile compliment the warm wood tones.