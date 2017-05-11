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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/walls : marble

Bathroom Stone Counters Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua