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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Stone Counters Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
When looking to clean your shower liners, soak them in warm water with a little bleach. Don't forget to wipe down countertops and glass mirrors.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
A peek at the Kohler Purist fixtures in the bathroom.
The bathrooms were kept simple and bright.
Here is the second added bathroom.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.
Wood from Tzalam trees, a species that grows in abundance in Tulum, were used for the doors and joinery. Furniture from Mexican brand La Metropolitana were used in the bedrooms. The two coffee tables, bamboo and Zapote wood bar, bar shelves, and turquoise sofa in the reception area were all designed by Haag.
Beautiful views from the bathroom window.
Both the kitchen and bathroom of the house feature slim brass faucets.
All three bathrooms feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone countertops, and slate ceramic tiles.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
Master Bathroom
Guest Bathroom