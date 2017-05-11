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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Stone Counters Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
The bathrooms were kept simple and bright.
Powder room