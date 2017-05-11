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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Quartzite Counters Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The pine vanity and storage in the bathroom displays the wood's natural grain, lending interest and pattern.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bathroom, accessed from the living room, is divided into two areas. "In the first part, there's a sink, a washing machine and storage,
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The bathroom vanity’s concrete counter echoes the use of concrete in the living space. “We tend to try to use as few materials as possible when we design at DREAMER,” says Shields. “The calmness that comes with a pared-back approach is something we value in spaces.”
The bedrooms and bathrooms were given priority in terms of the views, and the bathrooms were pushed toward the center of the plan, making windows difficult. The design team explored a different approach to natural light through the use of skylights. “We do this a lot now, remove windows from bathrooms,” says Shields. “We believe it gives the space a different feeling—one that is softer and more intimate.”
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
In the master bath, an IKEA vanity with matte black wall faucets from the Jason Wu for Brizio collection continue the simple, contemporary feel of the home. Skylights allow light to enter even the most private of spaces.
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
More so, a bathroom was added to the suite.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
A Dornbracht tap sits above a custom-built glacier white Corian countertop and sink. The sink is covered by a removable cutting board that can be kept in place for an added work surface, or removed for dedicated sink use. The cutout in the center allows water from the tap to flow straight through to the custom Corian drainer.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Bathroom