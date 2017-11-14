Home Tours
Visionary Design: Architecture Moves Forward
Making Room: New Case Studies for Smaller Spaces
Born in the USA: American Manufacturing Turns a Page
We Asked 25 American Makers About the State of Manufacturing (Plus Their Top Designs)
Domestic design is an important marker of culture. But it’s not easy to make beautiful things that last and are produced in America.
By
Dwell Staff
-
18 days
ago
Net-Zero Homes Help Solve an Affordable Housing Crisis at a Native American Reservation
The $60 million plan involves members of the Oglala Lakota Nation helping to build their own homes.
Meet a Seasoned Blacksmith Who Reveals His Art's Painstaking Process
A blacksmith strikes a path that’s more modern than medieval.
An Exhibit Explores Ways to Combat the U.S. Housing Crisis
A major exhibition confronts the sort of housing Americans actually need.
Besides Being Works of Art, These Custom Metal Shutters Master the Texas Heat
A motif of perforated metal is carried throughout an Austin home, lessening the harsh effects of the sun.
Kevin Roche on How He Got His Start—Nodding Off in an Interview With Eero Saarinen
The Pritzker Prize–winning architect reflects on his achievements and his mentor.
A Designer Completely Transforms a Little 1950s House With $125K
In her first solo project, a young designer remakes a raw 850-square-foot house in Culver City by herself and on a tight budget.
At This High-Desert Home, a Whole Wall Opens Up When You Crank a Giant Wheel
In California, architect Tom Kundig delivers an off-the-grid retreat designed for both connection and solitude.
The Parallelogram House Helps Reshape a Sleepy Canadian City
With an unusually angular home, a studio builds on a practice known for striking silhouettes.
On the Coast of Massachusetts, a Prefab Ranch Is Totally Overhauled for a Wheelchair User
A home on Cape Ann’s rocky shore becomes a refuge that offers resilience in the face of an unpredictable future.
This Compact Apartment in NYC Is Full of Crafty Solutions
A transforming apartment in New York offers ingenious solutions for making the most of limited square footage.
Nearly 80 Years Later, An Architect Rescues a Japanese-Inspired Masterwork Designed by His Father
New owners of an influential Portland, Oregon, house by Pietro Belluschi discover there’s more than architecture on the property.
A 1974 Kit House Is Gutted in a Frenzy, Then Fine-Tuned for Close to a Decade
A couple rehab and refine a drab suburban home outside of New York City.
Fall in Love With This British Architect’s Colorful Weekend Retreat
An architect’s weekend place on the English Channel turns its attention to the sea.
A Kitchen Counter Material Is the Secret Behind This Home’s Crisp All-White Exterior
A boldly minimalist house rises in South Korea.
A Brazilian Architect Builds a Dream Home for Her Parents
A pair of empty nesters call on their architect daughter to create a home that fulfills their retirement wish list.