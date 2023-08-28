Home Tours
This Is the Future: New Designers and New Ideas
Radical Renovations: Bold Moves for Old Houses
Editor’s Letter: The Tyranny of Taupe
Sure, Zillow says painting your walls gray could increase the sale price of your home. But we say don't be afraid of your decor. Be bold, be fearless, go wild.
William Hanley
Celebrities and Their Starchitects
Over the years, a number of architects have held the Hollywood spotlight, leaving their aesthetic marks on not just their famous clientele’s houses, but also wider design tastes...
The Dwell 24: These Are the Designers You Need to Know in 2023
From candles to chairs to objects that intrigue and delight, meet the makers behind some of the most exciting work today.
What Does It Take to Make It in Design?
We chart the course of four prominent designers who’ve made their way to the top.
A Tiny Home Office in the Hollywood Hills Comes With a Floor That’s a Work of Art
Small enough to evade most city regulations, the glass-and-steel jewel box is the perfect work space for a retired dentist and tinkerer.
Rental Revamp: A Designer and Her Filmmaker Boyfriend Make Their Brooklyn Loft Feel Like a Showroom
Kiki Goti and Vincent Staropoli combine a few clever paint jobs with a sprinkling of Goti’s polychrome object designs to evoke a southern European feel that reflects the couple’s...
For Her First Renovation, a Mérida Designer Went “Mistake By Mistake”
Designer and architect Aranza García's 19th-century home in Mexico has good bones and even better color.
A Bunker-Like Typography Studio Springs Up Beside a New Zealand Home
The owners of Klim Type Foundry commission a bold ADU that suits their needs to the letter.
Preservationists Don’t Put Too Fine a Point On It in Their Maximalist Postmodern Reno
An architecture professor and ’80s decor obsessive take their late 1800s Chicago Uptown house and bring it into the 20th and 21st centuries.
In Kosovo’s Capital, a Couple Craft a Haven that Welcomes Grand Gatherings
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida revamp their Pristina apartment to host dozens of guests.
Mirrors in the Garden? A Punchy Lisbon Townhouse Finds Clever Design Fixes for City Living
Created by Fala Atelier for a mother and her daughter, the home plays with stripes, scale, and slick materials to pack it with personality.
Budget Breakdown: In a Pandemic Pivot, a Couple Take Up Carpentry and Build Their Own Home for $35K
Designed by Masa Arquitectos, the compact backyard dwelling hides a kitchen, a bathroom, and two closets behind rows of pocket doors.
They Needed More Office Space—But Just a Little Bit More
As their family grew, a couple in Guayaquil, Ecuador, transformed their work-from-home space into an office closer to the outdoors.
A Half-Baked Design Concept Reminds Ceramicist Sarah Hussaini to Trust Her Process
The wooden object the Not Work Related founder purchased at a studio sale could have been anything. But ideas take rigor to turn them into something.
