Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
Dream It, Build It
Like
Share
Saving, Planning, and Creating Extraordinary Homes
Stories
A Dream Home is an Architectural Self-Portrait
Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron talks us through Dwell's May 2016 issue.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
8 years
ago
Coffee Tables That Would Make Yves Klein Proud
A half-century later, furniture designers are finally catching up to the painter’s visionary Table Bleue.
As Housing Costs Soar, Two Homes Multiply to Seven
In Vancouver, an innovative approach to urban infill brings new life to a community.
Thank Sottsass for the Most Memphis House Imaginable
In Maui, of all places.
For the Highest Green Honor, One Couple Pulls Out All the Stops
With LEED-certified sustainability on the top of their list, a couple sets the bar for their new Los Angeles home.
A Young Haitian Rebuilds After the Devastating Quake
In the wake of a catastrophic earthquake, a young Haitian photographer builds anew.
These Separate Studios Keep a Retired Couple Happy
Art and life meet in the middle at a creative family retreat in Central Mexico.
It Took a Whole Family to Build This House
In upstate New York, two families unite to design a vacation house that will suit all their needs for years to come.
A House Not Built for Human Beings
An architect-turned-falconer considers animals and nature when designing his own home.
Could You Share Your Dream Home?
Two families in Padua, Italy, combine forces—and resources—to build a pair of matching houses.
This Home Proclaims Wheelchair Access Shouldn’t End Outdoors
A barrier-free house enables a family to come together amid the vineyards in Northern California.
Four Generations and Counting, This House is a Family Affair
With Alvar Aalto in mind, a renowned Swedish architect crafts a serene home on a long-held family plot.