Zig Zag Residence

By DBArchitecture
Zig Zag Residence
Program: The clients requested a sleek, modern home with clean lines, simple maintenance, and resiliency and longevity of materials. A ground floor of poured-in-place concrete provides a solid foundation. Above, the structure appears to levitate. The white cube is broken down geometrically by windows and grey stucco panel doors. On the back façade, this stucco pushes inwards, creating a white frame, further lightening its appearance. In front, a white, ribbon-like north-to-south sweeping façade complements deep and shallow balconies, which ebb and flow forward and backward to mirror facing ocean tides.

DBArchitecture
@danbrunnarchitecture

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Square Feet
  • 4600