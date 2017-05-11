Try Dwell+ For Free

Yeronga House

By Lisa Breeze Architect
Yeronga House
A blank canvas to create a new family home. On this slim vacant block, perched on a Brisbane ridgeline, we were engaged to design a comfortable and homely abode with the challenge set to capture the views, traverse the sloped terrain and filter the bright sunlight.

We achieved this by creating a contemporary spin on the historic Queenslander whilst layering the spaces with this multi-levelled home. The heart of the home, the Kitchen and Living areas, are positioned on the middle layer and both sleep and play zones are separated out on their own floors. Everyone in the family has their place for retreat. At every opportunity there is an opening to bring light and air into the home. Vistas to the city are harnessed, and views to the neighbours are screened with the use of dense battening. Complex planning requirements meant that the home should be contained within a set envelope. This led to opportunities to create varying floor levels and introduce pitched ceilings which provide internal volume without excessive height or overwhelm to the home’s surrounds.

Front facade

Side elevation

Front entry

Kitchen & Meals area

Kitchen & Meals area

Kitchen, Meals & Living area

Meals area

Meals area

Kitchen detail

Credenza

Living area

Living area detail

Living area

Living area detail

Main Bedroom

Ensuite & Walk In Robe

Ensuite

Walk In Robe

Walk In Robe

Kids Bedroom

Credits

Posted By
Lisa Breeze Architect
@lisabreezearchitect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Steven Clegg Design
Photographer
  • Cathy Schusler
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 3530
    • Lot Size
  • 5252