Yale St Residence
New 2,800sf residence designed around a swimming pool. The L-plan is hinged together with a 2-story light tower, allowing all spaces to have view of the pool. Front volume consists of living, dining, and family room. Side volume consists of kitchen, den, and guest suite, with 3 bedroom suites on the second floor.
View from backyard
View from street
Great room
Kitchen
Stairs
Master bath
Isometric
LCA card
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Lincoln Chung Architect
Photographer
- Garrett Yamasaki
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
5
Full Baths
5
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Square Feet
2800