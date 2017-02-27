Yale St Residence

Yale St Residence
New 2,800sf residence designed around a swimming pool. The L-plan is hinged together with a 2-story light tower, allowing all spaces to have view of the pool. Front volume consists of living, dining, and family room. Side volume consists of kitchen, den, and guest suite, with 3 bedroom suites on the second floor.

View from backyard

View from backyard

View from street

Great room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Stairs

Great room

Master bath

Isometric

LCA card

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Lincoln Chung Architect
Photographer
  • Garrett Yamasaki

Overview

Location
  • Santa Monica, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 2800