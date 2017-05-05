Wynola

By Bittoni Architects
Wynola
Located just footsteps from the Pacific Ocean in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, the Wynola house was designed around taking barn vernacular and melding it into a modern aesthetic. Living spaces are spread across the property and open up into the landscape. The garage/studio and house are all physically connected to each other via patio and visually connected via large scale openings and glass.

Bittoni Architects
Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern