For Charles de Lisle Office, renovating a William Wurster Ranch house in Portola Valley, California began with studying the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the home built in the 1950s, a design emerged that refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its characteristically Wurster essence. The original white adobe brick walls combined with new cedar paneling and ceilings created a constructive contrast that both Charles and the architect used to imbue the weekend home with a sense of relaxed elegance and comfort.

As is the case for all of de Lisle’s projects, custom designed furniture, objects and lighting were instrumental in forming a new narrative that would pay proper homage to the home’s provenance and scenic site. A chandelier made of hexagonal brass tubing designed to hang over the dining table was inspired by tree branches and evokes the property’s natural beauty. A custom cabinet bearing a photo taken by Charles of local hillsides printed on silk wall paper panels further draws the outdoors in and provides a point of graphic interest in the master bedroom.

Playing an equally important role in the interior’s success are the vintage pieces thoughtfully chosen to reflect the home’s past as well as the family’s tastes and sensibilities. In the living room, a Gio Ponti pendant hangs over the mantle adding a delicate scale to the room. Outside, a Spanish stained glass screen from the 1950s creates a translucent delineation of space at the pool’s lounge area.