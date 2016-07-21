Woung House

By Dialect Design
Woung House
Vertical, detailed in red, a black cube hovers before a wisp of grey. The Woungs have arrived and Dialect Design brings multi-generational modernism to the suburbs of Charlotte, NC. The main stretch of Lorraine and Clinton Woung’s smartly handi-capable residence is a well turned thread of aluminum, steel, glass, and concrete. The two-story black cube houses the family garage and second floor contemporary loft designed specifically for the Woung’s adult son.

