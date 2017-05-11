Woollahra Residence II
Sydney’s top residential builder, Horizon, collaborated with Sam Crawford Architects to renovate an existing terrace into a contemporary three bedroom, two-bathroom home.
The original narrow terrace has now been transformed into a light filled, spacious house.
A large variety of finishes were used on the project, from stone and off-form concrete, to raw steel and timber.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Sam Crawford Architects
Builder
- Horizon
Photographer