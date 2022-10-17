Wonderland Residence
Location
Year
2019
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Credits
Posted by
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
Dane Cronin Photography
From bldg.collective
The renovation of this mid-century Boulder home, formally owned by the Lange family of ski industry fame, was focused on improving the connection between the house and the site and its open spaces and mature trees. Interior and exterior materials bring a fresh aesthetic, and the new, large windows and doors provide abundant natural light throughout the interior spaces. The expressed structure of the existing home was celebrated in the open plan of the living, dining, and kitchen spaces.