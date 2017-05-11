Mulherin's Hotel
The path between old and new, each meticulously restored room boasts luxurious king size beds, custom-made furniture with hand picked artwork, fixtures, vintage rugs, living plants and cacti. We believe good design is timeless design.
uploaded Mulherin's Hotel through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Method Co.
Interior Design
- Method Hospitality
Builder
- Method Co.
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
4
Structure
Hotel
Style
Industrial
Year
1902