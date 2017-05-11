Mulherin's Hotel

By
Mulherin's Hotel
View Photos

The path between old and new, each meticulously restored room boasts luxurious king size beds, custom-made furniture with hand picked artwork, fixtures, vintage rugs, living plants and cacti. We believe good design is timeless design.

uploaded Mulherin's Hotel through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Method Co.
Interior Design
  • Method Hospitality
Builder
  • Method Co.
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Structure
  • Hotel
    • Style
  • Industrial
    • Year
  • 1902

    • Press