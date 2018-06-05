Wireframe

By MUS ARCHITECTS
Wireframe
View Photos

The character of the interior is created by skeleton of solids levitating in space. Black frames organize a functional program by emphasizing its components..

The base of the project intervention is the apartment, located in a renovated old tenement house near the wawel castle in cracow, poland. it is a small place with a surface of 46m2, but with a height of 330cm in the light of the room which allows the design team to think of the local stratification of utility functions and the creation of a mezzanine. by analyzing the requirements and lifestyle of the customer, MUS architects has thought maximizing the open living space and creating a bedroom on the mezzanine above the entrance belt of the apartment.

Thanks to the adopted space arrangement, we could fulfilled the clients’ functional plan in a small area while keeping the openness of the living space to the undoubted strengths of the space — the high interior, attractive balcony, and large windows. the ‘wireframe apartment’ is compounded by an entrance with a hall, a kitchen open to the living and dining room, and a bathroom. the bedroom zone above the entrance to the apartment, kitchen and bathroom on the mezzanine was divided into the master bedroom and the children’s bedroom. it is worth noting that, due to the family’s lifestyle, the apartment is not used on a daily basis and is mainly a ‘private haven’, a meeting point for the client and his family

MUS ARCHITECTS uploaded Wireframe through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
View from childrens mezzanine (bedroom) Photo of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

View from childrens mezzanine (bedroom)

Living open space + mezzanine (bedroom) Photo 2 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

Living open space + mezzanine (bedroom)

detail Photo 3 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

detail

childrens room Photo 4 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

childrens room

bathroom Photo 5 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

bathroom

childrens room Photo 6 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

childrens room

Kitchen Photo 7 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

Kitchen

childrens room + mezzanine (bedroom) Photo 8 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

childrens room + mezzanine (bedroom)

Living open space + mezzanine (bedroom) Photo 9 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

Living open space + mezzanine (bedroom)

detail Photo 10 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

detail

Photo 11 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Living open space + mezzanine (bedroom) Photo 12 of WireframeView Photos

Living open space + mezzanine (bedroom)

Living open space + mezzanine (bedroom) Photo 13 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

Living open space + mezzanine (bedroom)

Modern home with Living Room. Tv + media hidden inside Photo 14 of WireframeView Photos

Tv + media hidden inside

Kitchen Photo 15 of Wireframe modern homeView Photos

Kitchen

Credits

Posted By
MUS ARCHITECTS
@MUSLee
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Janina Tynska
Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 46