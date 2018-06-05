The character of the interior is created by skeleton of solids levitating in space. Black frames organize a functional program by emphasizing its components..

The base of the project intervention is the apartment, located in a renovated old tenement house near the wawel castle in cracow, poland. it is a small place with a surface of 46m2, but with a height of 330cm in the light of the room which allows the design team to think of the local stratification of utility functions and the creation of a mezzanine. by analyzing the requirements and lifestyle of the customer, MUS architects has thought maximizing the open living space and creating a bedroom on the mezzanine above the entrance belt of the apartment.

Thanks to the adopted space arrangement, we could fulfilled the clients’ functional plan in a small area while keeping the openness of the living space to the undoubted strengths of the space — the high interior, attractive balcony, and large windows. the ‘wireframe apartment’ is compounded by an entrance with a hall, a kitchen open to the living and dining room, and a bathroom. the bedroom zone above the entrance to the apartment, kitchen and bathroom on the mezzanine was divided into the master bedroom and the children’s bedroom. it is worth noting that, due to the family’s lifestyle, the apartment is not used on a daily basis and is mainly a ‘private haven’, a meeting point for the client and his family