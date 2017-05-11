Wine Country Cool
Clean and crisp. Off the hanger, white and fresh. California breezy in the heart of Wine Country. This contemporary farmhouse is walking distance from the Historic Plaza, and anchors a popular residential corner.
Front entry pierces through the living room across the pool.
Wood meet concrete. Continuous living.
Master Bath. Sunday chill.
Bath wall.
Cedar carport and side entry. Red boots to boot.
Sonoma Cool: living room and main patios. Firepit, outdoor kitchen and dining. Party ready, or a quiet evening. Your call.
Interior Design
- Christine Curry
Landscape Design
- Magrane Associates
Builder
- Landers Curry
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Farmhouse
Year
2016
Square Feet
4500
Lot Size
1 acre