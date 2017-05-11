Wine Country Cool

By
Wine Country Cool
View Photos

Clean and crisp. Off the hanger, white and fresh. California breezy in the heart of Wine Country. This contemporary farmhouse is walking distance from the Historic Plaza, and anchors a popular residential corner.

uploaded Wine Country Cool through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Doors, Exterior, Metal, and Swing Door Type. Front entry pierces through the living room across the pool. Photo of Wine Country CoolView Photos

Front entry pierces through the living room across the pool.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, Light Hardwood Floor, White Cabinet, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range, Drop In Sink, and Wine Cooler. Wood meet concrete. Continuous living. Photo 2 of Wine Country CoolView Photos

Wood meet concrete. Continuous living.

Modern home with Bath Room and Freestanding Tub. Master Bath. Sunday chill. Photo 3 of Wine Country CoolView Photos

Master Bath. Sunday chill.

Modern home with Bath Room and Freestanding Tub. Bath wall. Photo 4 of Wine Country CoolView Photos

Bath wall.

Modern home with Garage and Detached Garage Room Type. Cedar carport and side entry. Red boots to boot. Photo 5 of Wine Country CoolView Photos

Cedar carport and side entry. Red boots to boot.

Modern home with Outdoor, Hardscapes, Raised Planters, Back Yard, Gardens, Walkways, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Plunge Pools, Tubs, Shower, Infinity Pools, Tubs, Shower, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Lap Pools, Tubs, Shower, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, and Large Patio, Porch, Deck. Sonoma Cool: living room and main patios. Firepit, outdoor kitchen and dining. Party ready, or a quiet evening. Your call. Photo 6 of Wine Country CoolView Photos

Sonoma Cool: living room and main patios. Firepit, outdoor kitchen and dining. Party ready, or a quiet evening. Your call.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Interior Design
  • Christine Curry
Landscape Design
  • Magrane Associates
Builder
  • Landers Curry
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Sonoma, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Farmhouse
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 4500
    • Lot Size
  • 1 acre