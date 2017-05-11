The client for this project was raised in this 1890's brick Victorian. When the client's mother passed away, she and her family decided to move back in and engaged RobitailleCurtis to assist them in modernizing the kitchen. In the end, RC renovated the entry hall, dining room, and kitchen as well as relocated the rear service stair, the basement stair, and the powder room. We were careful to respect this historic detailing of the home while improving visual connections and circulation between adjacent spaces on the ground floor. A larger more functional, modern, eat-in kitchen resulted as well.