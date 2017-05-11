Williamsburg Rowhouse
By opening-up the rear-facade, Agencie created a home that is both fit for modern living and respectful of the history of the row house. The result: a spacious and light-filled home ready for the next 150 years. Mixed mid-century modern furniture with more contemporary pieces and added a sense of texture in elements such as ceilings and floors.
Rearyard extension that preserved a 200-year old tree.
At Agencie, we believe kitchens are modern-day parlor rooms. We incorporate stunning visual elements into the kitchen. A majestic Lacanche range takes center stage in this kitchen.
The rearwall was engineered with a large steel lintel, allowing for a full window wall. The result is a light-filled living space that feels part of the garden.
Art work is strategically incorporated.
In compact Brooklyn brownstones, every square foot must be treasured and used. We re-purposed an old fireplace into a bookshelf.
As architects AND engineers, we expose structure wherever possible. The original wood joists are exposed in the bedroom.
Hand-troweled concrete bathroom
Credits
- Agencie Architecture & Engineering
- Agencie Architec