Tucked deep in the mountains above Yucca Valley, in a magical spot with peace and quiet away from it all, yet still just minutes to Joshua Tree and downtown Yucca Valley, sits a luxe modern hideaway. Outside, enjoy a hot tub and fire pit under the stars in a setting surrounded by panoramic desert views, boulders, and rich desert fauna. Inside, designer furnishings and comfortable beds await. Wake up to the stunning sunrise, dine alfresco under a Joshua Tree and take in the starry night.