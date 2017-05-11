See the Best Homes of 2021!
White Desert House: Luxe Hideaway With Views

$390 per night

House4 guests
Yucca Valley, California
Tucked deep in the mountains above Yucca Valley, in a magical spot with peace and quiet away from it all, yet still just minutes to Joshua Tree and downtown Yucca Valley, sits a luxe modern hideaway. Outside, enjoy a hot tub and fire pit under the stars in a setting surrounded by panoramic desert views, boulders, and rich desert fauna. Inside, designer furnishings and comfortable beds await. Wake up to the stunning sunrise, dine alfresco under a Joshua Tree and take in the starry night.

  Yucca Valley, California