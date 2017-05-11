Situated on a 5,000 s/f lot located within a subdivision along the Energy Corridor that has seen significant redevelopment in the past few years this home is a great example of modern residential architecture with a modest budget. The homeowners are a young couple with a passion for good design. The home displays a mix of materials including board and batten, brick, and wood all with a color palette of natural earth tones.

The open concept plan maximizes the square footage of a house and fosters family togetherness, as well as allowing flexibility while entertaining guest. This open concept plan combines the kitchen, dining room, and living room in one shared space, the “great room”. By combining these spaces, the routines of daily life; cooking, eating, and gathering together become shared experiences.

There is a misconception that working with an architect to design a modern home is too expensive. That is not the case and the Wharton Residence is a great example of modern residential architecture with a modest budget. We have a strong belief that good design should be accessible to everyone and not just the elite few.

It was important to the homeowner and their family to incorporate Vastu Shastra which is a traditional Hindu system of architecture which literally translates to "science of architecture." These are texts found on the Indian subcontinent that describe principles of design, layout, measurements, ground preparation, space arrangement and spatial geometry. The most challenging part of this during the planning and design phase was how to best translate many of these principles to modern day Western urban norms of living so we worked with a Vastu Shastra consultant early on to incorporate as many of the principles that the clients program and site would allow for.