With the structure's open space carefully defining and detailing, outdoor rooms and interior spaces flow systematically together, echoing natural forms and landscape directions throughout its free flowing, interlocking spaces. The complex geometry of the Wang residence preserves the preexisting landscape structure, specimen trees and plants onsite. Its form embodies a complex three-dimensional series of interwoven programs while sitting gently on the site. This amazing architectural form blurs the distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces by creating sustainably efficient indoor spaces that work in sync with the beautiful surrounding landscape.