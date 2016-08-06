SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Specht Novak
Editor’s Pick

Weston Residence

View 21 Photos
Location
Weston, Connecticut
Year
2012
Style
Modern

1 more photo

Credits

Posted by
Architect
Landscape Design
Heather Morgan
Builder
Michael Greenberg, Prutting and Company
Photographer
Taggart Sorensen
Jasper Lazor
Awards
2018 athome Magazine 2018
Publications
Design Milk
Architectural Record
Architect Magazine
Architecture Lab
Decoist
e-Architect
Home Adore

From Specht Novak

The Weston Residence nestles in a valley adjacent to the Saugatuck River. It’s a small house, but takes advantage of its beautiful site in a way that purposefully blurs the distinction between the built and natural environment.

The house is approached from a road that begins high on a cliff above, and the first glimpse of the house is of its roof. In a way, the roof becomes the primary facade, so we turned the roofscape into a lush, green landscape. Terraces planted with year-round, region-specific succulents step down the hill, and bedrooms project out into these roof gardens, giving a feeling of being fully immersed in the landscape. The planted roofs are also integral to the high-performance building envelope.

Interior and exterior spaces are joined through views, portals, and material continuity. A glass-backed fireplace provides an elegant surprise. Like other glass houses, the landscape becomes the “decoration” for the rooms, playing with transparency during the day and reflectivity at night.

