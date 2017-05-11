With a backyard view of some of the northeast’s best ski resorts, the Weston House’s architecture and design capture the essence of the mountain landscape. Additionally, the property is surrounded by local trees that reflect the color’s of the season. The use of natural wood around the house—reSAWN’s NIGIRI shou sugi ban Accoya siding and KOWHAI Accoya decking—and a subtle gray color palette allow the natural beauty of the location to be the focal point.

The home is a two level building with the main living area fully above ground and the garage and basement built into the hillside. While the residence has an industrial feel with plenty of gray and silver exterior features, Weston House incorporates natural light and color through large, floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to the mountainside.

reSAWN’s CHARRED offering features cypress, western red cedar, Accoya, Kebony, black walnut, red oak, white oak and reclaimed hemlock that is burnt in the Japanese tradition of shou sugi ban. Our award-winning CHARRED products pay homage to the traditional Japanese technique of “shou-sugi-ban” aka “yakisugi” without being literal. Historically very specific in their definition, “shousugi-ban” and “yakisugi” have become common nomenclature for modern charred wood designs in general. All of reSAWN’s CHARRED products are made in the USA, in their facility in Telford, PA.

ldf STUDIO is a small design firm focusing on residential work, and a product and furniture line. Lisa D. Fischetti, Principal, has a BA from Vassar College in Art History and a M.Arch from the University of Virginia. She is a long time resident of Princeton and has been in private practice since 1995.