With the extension and renovation of a 1940s brick bungalow in Westmere, Jon Smith and the team at Matter Architects have created a low-maintenance, light-filled and spacious home for a family of five.

The resulting home fronts the street at three levels with the exterior clad in Abodo Vulcan Cladding in a deep black (Nero finish), creating a contemporary aesthetic that is strikingly juxtaposed against its more traditionally styled neighbours. Abodo Vulcan Screening adds to the clean lines of the home while also ensuring privacy.

Read more at www.abodowood.com