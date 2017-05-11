We were tasked with taking this urban concrete loft project from the 80's to present. We designed moments of intervention that followed the sequence of the home. The entry has a new rift & quartered white oak millwork piece designed to store all the items you need coming in and out of the home with a generous bench to sit and pause or have more than a few people congregate. The large guest bedroom is separated from the dining lounge by a new walnut millwork shelving, built-in desk with a concealed pivot door and also has a large rift & quartered millwork piece for storing the guests personal items as well as an open shelving system that is for the display of an extensive glassware collection. The kids guest bedroom has a built-in rift & quartered white oak bed, desk and shelving system to maximize this small room for smaller guests. The kids guest room and master bedroom have new full-height custom steel & glass entry doors with clear glass in the transom and fluted glass for privacy in the door. The kitchen has had a complete overhaul using it's existing layout with newly painted and in some cases rebuilt doors, as well as updated interior drawers and pantry pull-out hardware. The guest bathroom was completely redone, with new soaker tub, in stone deck, new 4x16 matte white tile throughout, new custom steel, brass, oak and stone vanity with brass Kohler faucet. The oak flooring was repaired, and infilled where tile has been removed and finished in a matte grey to provide an even anchor for this expansive loft. We added a grid of 14" glass globe lights in the ceiling to create a new soft and consistent datum of light throughout.