Wee Ski Chalet represents a shift in one family’s vision for a place to call home after a day skiing on the mountain. Embedded in a Colorado ski resort and accessible only via snowmobile during the winter season, the cabin rejects the more prevalent ostentatious visual language seen in oversized and under designed mountain lodges. Opting instead for a cozy 1,000 square foot retreat from the elements, this enclave achieves high levels of sustainability in an exacting environment. This zero-energy grid-independent home relies greatly on passive solar siting and thermal mass to maintain a cozy temperature even on heavy snow days.

