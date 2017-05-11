Overlooking the Brown Bays of Lake Minnetonka, the Wayzata Residence captures a lake house aesthetic with a light, airy color pallet and a natural, wood facade with reSAWN’s NIGIRI shou sugi ban Accoya. The private home takes advantage of the waterside views with large windows, an open deck, and a west-facing balcony that provides a winter view to Lake Minnetonka. Form meets function with transition spaces that allow the front of the house to act as a sound barrier with storage and utility areas while the back, lake facing portion of the house maximizes exposure to nature and relaxation.

To further the transitional elements of the home, Snow Kreilich specified two different widths and milling profiles of NIGIRI shou sugi ban Accoya, and the mitered corners created seamless, rectangular angles. Additionally, the gray facade combined with the white interior and exterior accents created a simple, lake house essence. Describing the project, Snow Kreilich write, “…the facade and interior finishes give the house a casual lake house atmosphere, fit for both large and intimate gatherings where visitors can admire the lake and surrounding landscaped site from the expansive patios and open living spaces.”

Accoya wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications. CHARRED shou sugi ban Accoya combines two naturally durable solutions. By significantly enhancing the durability and dimensional stability of fast-growing and abundantly available certified wood species, Accoya wood provides compelling environmental advantages over slow-growing hardwoods (which are often unsustainably sourced), woods treated with toxic preservative chemicals, and non-renewable carbon-intensive materials such as plastics, steel and concrete.

Snow Kreilich Architects is a nationally recognized and award winning architectural studio based practice in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The studio was formerly Julie Snow Architects, founded in 1995 by Julie Snow. With each project led by design principals Julie Snow and Matt Kreilich, the studio focuses on producing architecture that performs against multiple measures of design success. This focus has resulted in consistent design recognition for projects that rely on a fresh and intensive design investigation of every project. They have developed shared working methodologies that result in consistently intelligent buildings that are well conceived and carefully detailed.

For more information on the project, read Snow Kreilich’s write-up.

Photography–© 2017 Paul Crosby Architectural Photography

