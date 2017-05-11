Wayne Street Row House is a minimalist residence located in Jersey City, New Jersey, designed by Jeff Jordan Architects. This 19th Century row house in downtown Jersey City was converted from a four family to a two family. The historic exterior was restored while the interior has been stripped of many layers of earlier renovations. A new, centralized millwork element on the parlor level houses the kitchen, a bathroom, stairs, storage and the homes heating and cooling system while separating the living and dining zones. Similarly, a built in cabinet on the master bedroom level incorporates clothing storage and an office space between the bedroom and bathroom.