Wayne Street Row House

By Jeff Jordan Architects
Wayne Street Row House
View Photos

This 19th Century row house in downtown Jersey City was converted from a four family to a two family. The historic exterior was restored while the interior has been stripped of many layers of earlier renovations. A new, centralized millwork element on the parlor level houses the kitchen, a bathroom, stairs, storage and the homes heating and cooling system while separating the living and dining zones. Similarly, a built in cabinet on the master bedroom level incorporates clothing storage and an office space between the bedroom and bathroom.

Jeff Jordan Architects uploaded Wayne Street Row House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Photo of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 2 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 3 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 4 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 5 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 6 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 7 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 8 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 9 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 10 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 11 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 12 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 13 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 14 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 15 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 16 of Wayne Street Row House modern home
Photo 17 of Wayne Street Row House modern home

Credits

Posted By
Jeff Jordan Architects
@jjarchs
Builder
  • Coastal Points Construction
Photographer
  • Greg Maka

Overview