Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool

By Marilyn Scott
Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool
View Photos

As you enter the private grounds of this Palm Springs vacation home, you'll feel the presence of sun-filled living spaces with great attention to design detail, so much that you may feel that you've stepped onto a beautifully created movie set in the sun. This Palm Springs vacation oasis is an Alexander-style mid-century modern Meiselman home that captures the essence of Palm Springs living. This home's seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces provides for optimal rest and relaxation - and splendid mountain views. Completely updated, the clean lines and sparkling vistas include: a beautiful multi-level pool, spa and waterfall, wall of glass that opens onto the pool and - you'll feel as if you've walked onto a movie set.

Fully equipped kitchen makes cooking feel like home while the pressed linens in each bedroom makes Waters Edge feel like a five star hotel.

The beautiful Rivera Resort is within walking distance and you have a minutes drive to North Palm Springs art district. New and exciting Palm Springs downtown is never brighter.

A private, calm and invigorating retreat in Palm Springs.

Featured in September 2016 Travel and Leisure top 50 Best Romantic Getaways.

The City of Palm Springs ID#1388

Marilyn Scott uploaded Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Living Room Photo of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Living Room

Dining Area Photo 2 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Dining Area

Outdoor Living Photo 3 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Outdoor Living

Evening Play Photo 4 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Evening Play

Alexander-Style, Mid-Century Modern, Meiselman 1958 Photo 5 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Alexander-Style, Mid-Century Modern, Meiselman 1958

Master King Photo 6 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Master King

Blue Queen Photo 7 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Blue Queen

Bathroom Photo 8 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Bathroom

Master Bath Photo 9 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Master Bath

Kitchen Photo 10 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Kitchen

Tan Queen Bedroom Photo 11 of Waters Edge. Private Meiselman Mid-Century Modern with Views and Stunning Saltwater Pool modern home

Tan Queen Bedroom

Credits

Posted By
Marilyn Scott
@newgardenrestoration

Overview