As you enter the private grounds of this Palm Springs vacation home, you'll feel the presence of sun-filled living spaces with great attention to design detail, so much that you may feel that you've stepped onto a beautifully created movie set in the sun. This Palm Springs vacation oasis is an Alexander-style mid-century modern Meiselman home that captures the essence of Palm Springs living. This home's seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces provides for optimal rest and relaxation - and splendid mountain views. Completely updated, the clean lines and sparkling vistas include: a beautiful multi-level pool, spa and waterfall, wall of glass that opens onto the pool and - you'll feel as if you've walked onto a movie set.

Fully equipped kitchen makes cooking feel like home while the pressed linens in each bedroom makes Waters Edge feel like a five star hotel.

The beautiful Rivera Resort is within walking distance and you have a minutes drive to North Palm Springs art district. New and exciting Palm Springs downtown is never brighter.

A private, calm and invigorating retreat in Palm Springs.

Featured in September 2016 Travel and Leisure top 50 Best Romantic Getaways.

The City of Palm Springs ID#1388