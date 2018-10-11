The house, built in the 1950s, occupies a narrow steep lot facing the dunes and the Atlantic Ocean. Despite the dramatic site, the house seemed only minimally connected to its surroundings. The house had also been modified over time with an addition, which further disconnected its inside from outside.

Our renovation was to adapt the house to the needs of a family of five. This meant changing the interior to create more rooms and to add several bathrooms. It also meant completely re-imagining the building envelope to connect the house to its surroundings. The reconfigured house has cozy rooms sized efficiently -- in the spirit of a beach cottage rather than a typical Hamptons house. Each room is turned towards views and light. The 2,300 sf house feels spacious and offers a corner to everyone.

We changed almost all exterior openings -- enlarging some and closing others -- in order to screen out neighbors and to connect the rooms to the exterior. On the lower level, we introduced a breezeway to create a new circulation spine between the two side courtyards. The breezeway was inspired by vernacular constructions of the area which often incorporated covered exterior passages.

Our material palette includes reclaimed heart pine floors, terrazzo, corian, and glazed ceramic tile.