Waterfall House is a 1986sf 2bed/2bath townhouse located in Central Phoenix. My client purchased it and needed it to meet his busy home life. He works from home so we wanted to be sure to create a space that was inspiring and comfortable since he spends all his time there. He didn’t want to feel cramped in his office, so we transformed the original office space into a home gym, and created an office nook off the open kitchen/dining/living space. Photography by Roehner+Ryan