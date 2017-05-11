Waterfall House

By Anthony W Design
Waterfall House
Waterfall House is a 1986sf 2bed/2bath townhouse located in Central Phoenix. My client purchased it and needed it to meet his busy home life. He works from home so we wanted to be sure to create a space that was inspiring and comfortable since he spends all his time there. He didn’t want to feel cramped in his office, so we transformed the original office space into a home gym, and created an office nook off the open kitchen/dining/living space. Photography by Roehner+Ryan

Whitewashed brick wall, Maple butcher block bench/hearth, Fenix & Steel fireplace by Lignum Cabinets

Whitewashed brick wall, Maple butcher block bench/hearth, Fenix & Steel fireplace by Lignum Cabinets

Waterfall Concrete/Maple Dining table by Compound Concrete, Maple counters, Fenix Cabinets by Lignum Cabinets

Waterfall Concrete/Maple Dining table by Compound Concrete, Maple counters, Fenix Cabinets by Lignum Cabinets

The custom desk by Lignum Cabinets transforms into standing desk with the touch of a button

The custom desk by Lignum Cabinets transforms into standing desk with the touch of a button

Waterfall concrete sink by Compound Concrete

Waterfall concrete sink by Compound Concrete

Home Gym

Floating Concrete sink by Compound Concrete with a floating Fenix drawer by Lignum Cabinets

Floating Concrete sink by Compound Concrete with a floating Fenix drawer by Lignum Cabinets

Credits

Posted By
Anthony W Design
@anthonywilliams
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Roehner+Ryan

Overview

Location
  • Phoenix, Arizona