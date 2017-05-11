W Residence

W Residence
This is a 150㎡apartment in Taiwan with a strip of horizontal window looking out to the city. The new owner is a three-generation family.

The elder favors grandeur, lush marble and rich wood grain; the young couple prefers bright space, light color and relaxing atmosphere. The only common they have is that they need storage and wish to have as much space as possible for children to move freely.

We create a neutral background with white ceiling and light wooden floor in which stone and wood-veneer blocks are placed. These blocks are positioned to define space without separate it and serve as storage unit. Sliding-doors and movable-walls convert the space, and hide away secret balcony or chamber in each room.

Light flows through the space in between these blocks, and so do the owner’s children. One sees not only the texture of the natural materials, but the spread of light and the panoramic view of the city beyond.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Recessed Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Neutral setting let the view of the city come to play. Photo of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Chair, and Sofa. Stone and wood veneer block define the space without separate it. Photo 2 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. Stone and wood veneer block define the space without separate it. Photo 3 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, and Recessed Lighting. Stone and wood veneer block define the space without separate it. Photo 4 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Bath Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Ceramic Tile Wall, Engineered Quartz Counter, and Wall Mount Sink. A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet. Photo 5 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Bedroom, Recessed Lighting, Bed, and Light Hardwood Floor. A glimpse of bedroom. Photo 6 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Hallway. Sliding doors and movable panels that convert the space Photo 7 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Recessed Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. A glimpse of master bedroom, with movable wall hides away the secret balcony. Photo 8 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Dresser, Bed, and Shelves. A glimpse of master bathroom from the entrance. Photo 9 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, One Piece Toilet, Drop In Sink, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, and Ceramic Tile Wall. Master bathroom. Photo 10 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Bath Room, One Piece Toilet, Recessed Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, Drop In Sink, and Ceramic Tile Wall. Guest Bathroom. Photo 11 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. A Glimpse of Study. Photo 12 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor, Shelves, and Chair. A glimpse of Study. Photo 13 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Recessed Lighting. Dinning space and kitchen defined by a storage unit with stone facade. Photo 14 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, and Drop In Sink. A glimpse of kitchen through the dinning area. Photo 15 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Recessed Lighting, Chair, and Light Hardwood Floor. View of dinning area and the city from the kitchen. Photo 16 of W ResidenceView Photos

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. View of the living area through the entrance. Photo 17 of W ResidenceView Photos

Architect
  Marty Chou

Overview

Location
  台灣
    Bedrooms
  3
    Full Baths
  3
    Style
  Modern
    Year
  2018
    Square Feet
  1600