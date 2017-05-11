The W Retreat is located between Maenam and Bophut on a wonderful stretch of powdery golden sand offering the ultimate place to unwind or get active in signature W style. The 75 all-private Pool Villa Retreats offer an ultra chic, cutting-edge design getaway surrounded by tropical sights and sounds. Just a coconut's throw away are jungle treks to cascading waterfalls, the wonderful Fisherman's village and the open air-nightclubs of Chaweng Beach. Or stay in and get whisked away by our Away Spa and restaurants and bars.