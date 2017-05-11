Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley Hills

By
Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley Hills
View Photos

President Eisenhower was in office, Disneyland opened, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, the Newport Jazz Festival featured Miles Davis, Zoot Sims, Gerry Mulligan, and Thelonious Monk, and in 1955 Berkeley, California, 760 Spruce Street was built.

Dr. John and Eunice Jackson moved to Berkeley from Philadelphia in 1957, but didn’t discover 760 Spruce until 1968 when they needed more space for their family of five. According to the Jacksons, this modernist home was built in 1955 by a local architect and was custom built for his mother and her caretaker with a no-step entry, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry on the same level. Downstairs includes a large rumpus room and full bathroom, a perfect place for the Jackson teenagers to hang out. You might also explore converting the lower level into an au-pair unit. This property that runs from Spruce to Montrose has been the family hub for nearly 5 decades. Family, friends, spouses, and grandkids have all enjoyed big holidays and anniversary celebrations in this well-preserved home, and the Jacksons hope the next owners can share the same measure of joy, laughter, and contentment in the space.

uploaded Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley Hills through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Rear exterior, the bank of windows have views of palm trees and slices of the Bay and San Francisco. Photo of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Rear exterior, the bank of windows have views of palm trees and slices of the Bay and San Francisco.

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, and Wall Lighting. One of the bedrooms at dusk Photo 2 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

One of the bedrooms at dusk

Modern home with Outdoor, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Shrubs, Gardens, and Hardscapes. Front patio with a view of the kitchen Photo 3 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Front patio with a view of the kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Tile Counter, Wood Cabinet, Vinyl Floor, Wall Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, and Range Hood. Eat-in portion of the kitchen Photo 4 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Eat-in portion of the kitchen

Modern home with Dining Room, Wall Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Open dining and living room with vaulted wood planked-wood ceilings Photo 5 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Open dining and living room with vaulted wood planked-wood ceilings

Modern home with Living Room and Light Hardwood Floor. Living room at dusk Photo 6 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Living room at dusk

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Front view, set back from the street with mature landscaping Photo 7 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Front view, set back from the street with mature landscaping

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Ariel view of the property with the Bay Photo 8 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Ariel view of the property with the Bay

Modern home with Bath Room, Tile Counter, Undermount Sink, and Enclosed Shower. One of the bathrooms with starburst tilework, that the homeowner says is original with the home Photo 9 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

One of the bathrooms with starburst tilework, that the homeowner says is original with the home

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Railing, and Wood Tread. Stairwell that leads down to the rumpus room, garage and large utility room. Photo 10 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Stairwell that leads down to the rumpus room, garage and large utility room.

Modern home with Kitchen, Tile Counter, Wood Cabinet, Vinyl Floor, Refrigerator, Cooktops, and Wall Oven. Quintessential mid-century built-in desk in the kitchen Photo 11 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Quintessential mid-century built-in desk in the kitchen

Modern home with Bedroom and Light Hardwood Floor. Lofty master bedroom suite Photo 12 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Lofty master bedroom suite

Modern home with Kitchen, Vinyl Floor, Wall Lighting, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, and Tile Counter. Side by side GE ovens were lovingly used and preserved Photo 13 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Side by side GE ovens were lovingly used and preserved

Modern home with Living Room and Light Hardwood Floor. Living room Photo 14 of Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley HillsView Photos

Living room

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Open Home Photography

Overview

Location
  • Berkeley, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1955
    • Square Feet
  • 2635
    • Lot Size
  • 4,500