Vintage Hollywood in the Berkeley Hills
President Eisenhower was in office, Disneyland opened, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, the Newport Jazz Festival featured Miles Davis, Zoot Sims, Gerry Mulligan, and Thelonious Monk, and in 1955 Berkeley, California, 760 Spruce Street was built.
Dr. John and Eunice Jackson moved to Berkeley from Philadelphia in 1957, but didn’t discover 760 Spruce until 1968 when they needed more space for their family of five. According to the Jacksons, this modernist home was built in 1955 by a local architect and was custom built for his mother and her caretaker with a no-step entry, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry on the same level. Downstairs includes a large rumpus room and full bathroom, a perfect place for the Jackson teenagers to hang out. You might also explore converting the lower level into an au-pair unit. This property that runs from Spruce to Montrose has been the family hub for nearly 5 decades. Family, friends, spouses, and grandkids have all enjoyed big holidays and anniversary celebrations in this well-preserved home, and the Jacksons hope the next owners can share the same measure of joy, laughter, and contentment in the space.
Rear exterior, the bank of windows have views of palm trees and slices of the Bay and San Francisco.
One of the bedrooms at dusk
Front patio with a view of the kitchen
Eat-in portion of the kitchen
Open dining and living room with vaulted wood planked-wood ceilings
Living room at dusk
Front view, set back from the street with mature landscaping
Ariel view of the property with the Bay
One of the bathrooms with starburst tilework, that the homeowner says is original with the home
Stairwell that leads down to the rumpus room, garage and large utility room.
Quintessential mid-century built-in desk in the kitchen
Lofty master bedroom suite
Side by side GE ovens were lovingly used and preserved
Living room
Credits
- Open Home Photography