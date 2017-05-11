President Eisenhower was in office, Disneyland opened, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, the Newport Jazz Festival featured Miles Davis, Zoot Sims, Gerry Mulligan, and Thelonious Monk, and in 1955 Berkeley, California, 760 Spruce Street was built.

Dr. John and Eunice Jackson moved to Berkeley from Philadelphia in 1957, but didn’t discover 760 Spruce until 1968 when they needed more space for their family of five. According to the Jacksons, this modernist home was built in 1955 by a local architect and was custom built for his mother and her caretaker with a no-step entry, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry on the same level. Downstairs includes a large rumpus room and full bathroom, a perfect place for the Jackson teenagers to hang out. You might also explore converting the lower level into an au-pair unit. This property that runs from Spruce to Montrose has been the family hub for nearly 5 decades. Family, friends, spouses, and grandkids have all enjoyed big holidays and anniversary celebrations in this well-preserved home, and the Jacksons hope the next owners can share the same measure of joy, laughter, and contentment in the space.