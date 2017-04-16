villAma
This minimalistic concrete home is located in Turku, on the seaside next to archipelago in South-Western Finland. The bare concrete walls both inside and outside the building give the house a very industrial feeling, but combined with rustic oak floors and relatively low room height the atmosphere inside is very cozy and homelike.
The location next to sea give spectacular views from large windows and several patios on the rocky plot makes it easy to enjoy the nature and the house is only 15 minutes away from the downtown Turku, it feels like a summer cottage.
Dining area / industrial lamps from a factory close to Prague, Czechoslovakia (1930's)
Shower / sauna
Ground floor entrance
An old electrical junction box found from a local junk yard, which now encases an intercom / electronic door opener
- Jukka-Pekka Virtanen