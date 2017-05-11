Village Place is a three bedroom, two bathroom home in Greenwich Village. Its main attraction is its stylish and welcoming sitting room, complete with an elegant sofa, armchairs, contemporary dining table, and many cheerful accessories. On the second floor, the three light-filled bedrooms are full of vintage pieces and thoughtful touches.

Greenwich Village is known for its trendy boutiques and eateries, and many of which you'll find within walking distance. The apartment is very close to the beautiful and historic Washington Square Park, and is a three-minute walk to the nearest subway station.