Villa Samira

By
Villa Samira
View Photos

$1,250 per night

House12 guests6bd6ba
Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Book This

A contemporary variation on classic Thai themes, this villa maxes out its panoramic views of the Bay of Bengal. A wide open great room is entirely alfresco, with a reflection pond in the center flanked by stepping stones and staircases above. Rest a cool drink on the ledge of your oversized jacuzzi or dip in the 19-meter infinity pool and take it all in. Quiet Kamala Beach is just a 4-mile drive.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
    • Bedrooms
  • 6
    • Full Baths
  • 6
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)