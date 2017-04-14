Villa Klara
By 3LHD
The Villa is placed in natural surroundings, on the slopes of the Cmrok hill, in a very attractive residential part of the city of Zagreb. The customary program of a family residence had to be adjusted to the very steep terrain. Instead of traditional divisions into upstairs/downstairs and public/private, the building is organized into a series of units. By integrating the external and internal space, several units were linked together in a form of horizontal and vertical meander. Through the wrapping of plywood paneling and green cooper we wanted to show an affirmative attitude towards the surrounding area.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
- Kamgrad
Photographer
- Damir Fabijanić
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2001
Square Feet
5920
Lot Size
16145