Villa Klara

By 3LHD
Villa Klara
View Photos

The Villa is placed in natural surroundings, on the slopes of the Cmrok hill, in a very attractive residential part of the city of Zagreb. The customary program of a family residence had to be adjusted to the very steep terrain. Instead of traditional divisions into upstairs/downstairs and public/private, the building is organized into a series of units. By integrating the external and internal space, several units were linked together in a form of horizontal and vertical meander. Through the wrapping of plywood paneling and green cooper we wanted to show an affirmative attitude towards the surrounding area.

3LHD uploaded Villa Klara through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
3LHD
@studio3LHD
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
  • Kamgrad
Photographer
  • Damir Fabijanić
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2001
    • Square Feet
  • 5920
    • Lot Size
  • 16145