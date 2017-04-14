The Villa is placed in natural surroundings, on the slopes of the Cmrok hill, in a very attractive residential part of the city of Zagreb. The customary program of a family residence had to be adjusted to the very steep terrain. Instead of traditional divisions into upstairs/downstairs and public/private, the building is organized into a series of units. By integrating the external and internal space, several units were linked together in a form of horizontal and vertical meander. Through the wrapping of plywood paneling and green cooper we wanted to show an affirmative attitude towards the surrounding area.