A sustainable and luxurious barnhouse “Villa Hindeloopen” is located in Hindeloopen in The Netherlands, situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty surrounded by Friesian cows this development has been created from an existing house and small dairy barn.

The client is an ambitious entrepreneur with a great affinity in connecting with immediate surroundings. His high ambition to built a modern and environment-friendly house resulted in an untraditional building method. This was not driven by cost and time constraints but more by a desire to create a building where attention to detail was not compromised. Local craftsmen were sought to carry out the construction of the building, whilst as far as reasonably practical, local materials were responsibly sourced during the procurement phase, the result a beautifully crafted building complementing its natural environment.

Enhancing the existing features of the plot lead to an interconnecting glass area which connects the existing house and barn. The glass with invisible frames to the east and west elevations accentuates the panoramic view of the garden and surrounding land.

The carbon foot print of this property has been strictly adhered from the procurement phase to the life cycle costs of the building. The house is very well insulated and air sealed. Also it has solar powered screens integrated in the walls to keep heat out during the summer and retain during the winter periods.

The clients desire to create more space, with a modern,minimalist feel has been greatly complemented by the union of the three structures, which as individual elements form a bold statement but together they form a union which complements the harmony of the local environment.

